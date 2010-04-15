NEW DELHI: With the ownership of the Indian Premier League's Kochi franchise kicking up a storm, the Deccan Chargers today sought to come clean on their shareholding pattern.

In a statement issued to the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange, Deccan Chargers revealed its ownership details.

"With reference to and in the light of various media reports and speculation regarding the shareholding pattern of Indian Premier League franchisees, we would like to place on record, Deccan Chargers is owned by Deccan Chargers Sporting Ventures Limited, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Deccan Chronicle Holdings Limited," the statement read.

The statement also listed the Deccan Chargers Sporting Ventures Limited's Board of Directors, headed by V Shanker as Chairman. The other Board of Directors named by the company are T Venkattaram Reddy, P K Iyer, N Krishnan, M Sukumar Reddy and G Kumar.