BANGALORE: Undeterred by the controversy surrounding the Kochi IPL team, the consortium is all set to keep the ball moving as sources close to Union Minister Shashi Tharoor revealed that discussions were on to finalise the name of the team and other formalities.

The Rendezvous Sports World Limited is keen on roping in Sunil Gavaskar as coach. Gavaskar is said to have responded positively to the offer and the team management is keen on getting the right team of players and the best combination possible. The franchisee felt that the charisma of the legendary player help to lure the best players.

Sources alleged that the entire controversy was against Kerala and was aimed at bringing disrepute to the team by giving false information about the shareholdings of the members of the Kochi consortium.