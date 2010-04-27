CHENNAI: In the year 1983 in the Prudential World Cup in England India had defeated the mighty West Indies in the league phase. Therefore it is believed that Kapil Dev told his devils that if we could do it once, why not once more. Defending a small total India defeated the West Indies to pocket her maiden world Cup crown.

Chennai was in a similar position. Chennai defeated Mumbai in their return match at home. This must have given confidence to Dhoni’s boys. So entering the final Dhoni would have certainly motivated his boys into believing that ‘why not once more’.

Chennai Super Kings defied betting patterns and peaked at the right moment to beat fancied Mumbai Indians to bag their maiden IPL Crown on Sunday. People were willing to bet on Chennai if Tendulkar did not play. But the Dhoni-led squad put up professional display and nullified the Tendulkar effect. The maestro made 48 in his team’s loss.

Two factors contributed to Chennai’s win. Firstly it was self belief and confidence and the second one was it did not repeat its previous mistakes.

Going into the final Chennai were a confident lot. Barring Hayden all the players had chipped in with their bits in the league phase with their skipper coming in with a special performance in the final league game against Punjab.

Dhoni’s ‘emotional’ knock against Punjab gave the team the self-belief that they can go for the title. By scoring the required 16 runs of the final over Dhoni not only came back to form at the appropriate time but also showed his boys that their is no substitute for hard-work and will power. In the second phase of the league round Vijay, Raina and Badrinath excelled with the bat. Bollinger, Muralitharan and Ashwin shone with the ball. It was regrouping at the right time that helped the CSK taste success.

In the semis again they beat a fancied side in Deccan Chargers. So its is self belief that helped them beat one top side after another. In a format such as T20 after a certain stage it is not the number of points that matter its how well a side plays the `big. match. Full marks to Chennai for playing the big games better. Another major factor that helped Chennai bag the title was it learnt from its mistakes and did not shuffle its batting order. In the final most players batted at their regular position.