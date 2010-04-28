The IPL-3 has seen the rebirth of the talented and dashing Ambati Tirupati Rayudu. The former Indian under-19 captain who was in the wilderness which included a fling in the ICL for two years, has made a stunning comeback into limelight with his performance for runners-up Mumbai Indians this season. "I was looking forward to IPL for a long time. I was fortunate that Sachin Tendulkar invited me to play for Mumbai Indians," he said to Express.

Excerpts.

On his IPL debut

I was looking forward to IPL for a long time.

On being offered by Mumbai Indians

I was very happy to get the opportunity to play for Mumbai Indians, specially with Sachin Tendulkar and Robin Singh as he was my Under-19 coach. They know me very well. They had a lot of faith in me. I was really happy to play under them.

On mental preparation after a comeback from ICL

I just wanted to contribute to the team in whatever position and whatever the number they would send me. I was making sure that I was ready for all situations and against different bowling attack. I was flexible to bat any position.

On playing at this level of competition

It was all mental frame and mind set while going into the big tournament like this. That makes all the difference. I think everyone was prepared for the big games. Our team was pretty clear in our minds whenever we bat or bowl.

On Sachin Tendulkar’s advise

He showed tremendous faith in my ability. He knew that I would win the matches for them. They told me bat freely and believe that you are a match winner. They backed him fully and that gave me tremendous confidence to play my game

On his first match against Rajasthan Royals, partnership with Saurabh Tiwary and the Mumbai crowd

The first game was very important for us because we were all new to the team, the conditions and the venue. It was important for a good start.

On his stroke play

Sachin Tendulkar always asked me play to my natural game. That was the best way to play cricket. There was no restriction as such.

On his two big knocks

I think one against Deccan Chargers was good. I could play some good strokes and one in the semi-final because that was a different role. They were one of my better knocks.

On keeping wickets

I had an injury while training. After resuming practice, I thought if I could keep one place for my place it would be great for the team. Therefore I practised a lot and was I was comfortable. I let them know I was ready and confident.

On stumping Kevin Pietersen of Royal Challengers off Harbhajan Singh

I was expecting him to bowl on the leg side because Pietersen has the habit of stepping out of the crease. I’m happy I could stump and it was one of the best moments of IPL.

On his partnership with Sachin Tendulkar

He has always a calming influence at the non-striker’s end. It is a great feeling that a great man is with you in the middle. It always gives you the extra confidence. I think I was honoured to be invited and play alongside the great man. I cherish every moment I spent with him.

On any important lesson from Tendulkar

The most important thing was to learn humbleness from him. He was so down to earth. Even today he listens to all the youngsters and has child like enthusiasm even though he is the best in the world. In terms of batting, his understanding of the bowlers mind, how to go about and how not go about, how not to panic in pressure situation. He would talk to us about situations, about bowlers, about lengths, about cricket. He would talk on what shots to be played or not to play. He was really helpful. The way he thinks about the game I don’t think any other player in the world thinks so much like Sachin.

On Kieron Pollard

He is excellent finisher of the game. The role which he played for Mumbai Indians was really great. I think he is one of the best Twenty20 players of the world.

On being losing side in the final

It was a very disappointing end for us after some excellent show in the league stage. It was not our day and unfortunately it happened in the final.

On being nominated as emerging player of the tournament

It is a good feeling to play in IPL. I got to learn a lot and have to work hard. There is really encouraging that I have done well in my IPL season. There are lot more areas where I can improve and become a better player.

On IPL being a platform

It is a great platform because it has large television audience as top cricketers play in IPL. I feel it is very good recognition for youngsters like me

On his future

I am not really thinking of India colours immediately. I want to prove in domestic cricket, do well for Hyderabad in Ranji Championship and also in Champions League. Hopefully, I could carry my IPL form.

On getting big scores

I feel I have become more consistent and I hope to keep that consistency. I hope to convert the 50s into big knocks and make a mark. Hopefully, I could fulfil my dreams.