Lalit Modi is entitled to a fair trial: Bindra

MOHALI: PCA chief I S Bindra today threw his weight behind embattled Lalit Modi, saying the suspended IPL Commissioner should be given a fair trial.

Modi is facing corruption charges and was served a show-cause notice by the Indian Cricket Board on April 25, the day season-III of the IPL came to an end.

Bindra, who is also ICC Principal advisor, said IPL owes its success to the marketing skills of Modi.

"It was due to the marketing genius of a maverick - Lalit Modi - that Indian cricket finally emerged as a colossus in the international firmament in terms of reach and financial clout. Indian cricket became the epicenter of world cricket and the envy of the cricketing fraternity during this key phase," Bindra said in a statement.