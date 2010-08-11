KARACHI: The Pakistan team management in England has decided against calling up a replacement bowler for the injured Umar Gul who suffered a hamstring injury during the second Test against the hosts on Sunday.

Pakistan lost the second Test by nine wickets at Edgbaston to trail in the four-match series 0-2 but the team manager Yawar Saeed insisted there would be no replacement for Gul.

"We have two back up pace bowlers Tanvir Ahmed and Wahab Riaz in the touring squad and either one of them can replace Gul for the remaining Tests," Yawar said.

He pointed out that both the bowlers have been with the team since the start of the tour and were ready to replace Gul whenever required.