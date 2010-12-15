CENTURION: India's batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar is not thinking too much about his 50th Test ton but wants to focus on preparing for the first cricket Test against South Africa starting here Thursday.

"I believe in destiny. When it is destined to happen it will happen. I am not thinking too much about it. My focus is on preparation," Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar is more worried about acclimatisation.

"For me, it is more important to get acclimatised to local weather conditions. Our preparations have been spot on and the lengthy practice session that we got here has given us that opportunity to get acclimatised. We have had good net sessions under the guidance of Gary Kirsten," he said.

Tendulkar also said that since this is the start of season for South Africa, the Proteas will have their task cut out on fresh pitches.

"In South Africa, players and critics always talk about getting used to pace and bounce of wickets here. For them this is going to be the start of the season, so wickets are going to be a lot fresher," Tendulkar said.

"While playing in Johannesburg you have to be extra careful. That is in high altitude area, so supply of oxygen is a bit of a problem," he said.