KARACHI: Pakistan's cricketing brothers Kamran and Umar Akmal have sent legal notices to alleged bookmaker Mazhar Majeed for implicating them in the spot-fixing scandal.

Their lawyer Saud Nasrullah told PTI that he had dispatched the legal notices to Majeed's address in the United Kingdom in which the Pakistani bookmaker had been told to either give more details of the involvement of his clients or apologise.

"Kamran and Umar are very upset by the allegations made by Mazhar Majeed and believe it is an attempt to defame them and hurt their reputation," Nasrullah said.

"Either he must come up with more details to back his statement that Kamran and Umar were involved with him in spot fixing or he must publicly apologise or face a suit for damages," he said.

Majeed, in a recent video shown on Geo News channel, is heard saying that he has seven Pakistani players working for him. Besides naming the three suspended players, Salman Butt, Muhammad Aamir and Muhammad Asif, Majeed also named the Akmal brothers, Imran Farhat and Wahab Riaz as the players working for him.

Imran Farhat has already sent a legal notice to Majeed. Nasrullah said that the Akmal brothers felt that Majeed had tried to misuse his position as the agent for some Pakistani players and bring a bad name to the team.