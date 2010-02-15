KOLKATA: India opener Gautam Gambhir suffered a left forearm injury when he was hit by a rising Morne Morkel delivery in the fourth over of the Indian innings on the second day of the second cricket Test against South Africa here Monday.

Gambhir took a single but signalled to the dressing room and the physio Nitin Patel attended to him.

After his dismissal, Gambhir was taken to a local X-ray clinic "as a preventuve measure", team sources told IANS. Though there was swelling, the X-ray did not reveal any bone damage.

In the afternoon, Gambhir returned to the dressing room with a bandage on the left arm.