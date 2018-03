The Bangladesh bowlers had little to cheer as India took a 414-run lead on the fourth day in Chittagong.

CHITTAGONG: Chasing 415, Bangladesh were 136 for five in their second innings at lunch on the fifth and final day of the first cricket Test against India here today.

Brief Score:

India: 243 and 413 for 8 declared.

Bangladesh: 242 and 136 for five in 43 overs (Tamim Iqbal 52, Mohd Ashraful 27, Ishant Sharma 3/18).