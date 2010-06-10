LAHORE: Pakistan coach Waqar Younis wants the revival of India-Pakistan bilateral cricket ties and is looking forward to their clash in the upcoming Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

Waqar said he and his team were excited at the prospects of playing against India after a gap of several months.

"It should be a great match as any contest between the two teams produces top quality cricket. It is unfortunate we are not playing against each other more often because Indo-Pak matches are watched by people all over the world and they are great for the sport," he said at a press conference.

The two teams are due to clash on June 20 in Dambulla while tournament is kicking off on June 15 with a clash between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.