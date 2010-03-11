CUTTACK: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, will have zero tolerance to racism during the two IPL matches it is set to host on March 19 and 21. “All kinds of racial behaviour, including action and comment would be banned. Police and private security personnel in plainclothes will be deployed inside the stadium to prevent occurance of any such activity,” Orissa Cricket Association (OCA) President Ranjib Biswal announced at a media conference here on Tuesday.

“People will not be allowed to carry anything except mobile phones into the stadium. Free drinking water will be provided to all in disposable containers,’’ added OCA secretary Asirbad Behera. He also made it clear that consumption of alcohol whether by spectators or officals will be strictly prohibited.

Deccan Chargers, the Hyderabadbased franchisee of the IPL, have adopted Barabati Stadium as one of their home venues to conduct the two matches against Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils respectively.

After their arrival, the home team will do net practice at Barabati from March 15 to 17. Similarly, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils will use the venue for practice on March 18 and 20 respectively.

All the rooms of Bhubaneswarbased star hotels May Fair Lagoon, Swosti Plaza and Trident have been booked for accommodation of participating teams and officials. Airconditioned buses will carry the players and officials to Cuttack for practice and matches. Though IPL tickets are sold online, Deccan Chargers have accepted OCA’s request to sale 85 per cent (around 30,000) Cuttack tickets to the public through counters at Barabati Stadium.