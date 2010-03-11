KARACHI: Pakistan's new head coach Waqar Younis today said that the cricket board must have valid reasons to hand indefinite ban on senior players Mohammad Yousuf and Younus Khan but they should be made public. Waqar, who was last week appointed as the coach of the national team, said the decisions of the board had come as a big shock to him.

"They were tough decisions but I think the board had a valid reason for taking them. These are big decisions that are initially hard to digest for anyone," he said.

The former Test captain, who was the bowling and fieldling coach on the recent tour of Australia and has replaced Intikhab Alam at the helm, said that the board should give reasons for taking the disciplinary action. "I think the players, their fans and public have a right to know what were the reasons for taking these strong decisions.

It will also clear any controversy and issues," Waqar said from Australia. The PCB today said it had imposed an indefinite ban on Yousuf and Younus as their infighting had had a bad influence on the team during their tour of Australia.

It also announced 12-month ban on Shoaib Malik and Rana Naved and fines of three million rupees each on Shahid Afridi and Kamran Akmal and two million on Umar Akmal. The board had also placed Shahid and Kamran under a six month prohibition period and said if they break any clause of the players code of conduct during this time they would face severe punishments.