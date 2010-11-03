BANGALORE: Former India captain Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath would be aiming to bring about a historic change of guard in the Karnataka State Cricket Association by contesting for the posts of President and Secretary respectively in the body's elections slated for November 21.

Brijesh Patel, who was secretary of the association for 12 years, has decided not to contest the elections and has consented to support the team led by Kumble.

"Sri (Javagal Srinath) and I have decided to contest the elections with the interest of developing Karnataka cricket.

We will work in collaboration with everyone in the best interest of cricket and ensure that Karnataka emerges as the best cricket association in the country," said Kumble in a press conference here today.

Rahul Dravid, who is expected to be part of the management committee, and former India seamer Venkatesh Prasad will be part of Kumble's 24-member committee.

Incumbent president Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar is expected to seek re-election.

The elections are scheduled for the 2011-2013 term.

It will be interesting to see whether they have to contest the elections or chosen unanimously.

Although there has been ex-cricketers in the administration but never have a clutch of cricketers of such stature decided to come into administration.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly also expressed his wish to be a part of the CAB administration but his role has mainly been restricted to attending the Annual AGMs and working committee meetings.