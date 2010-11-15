HYDERABAD: For the third successive innings, Harbhajan Singh bailed India out of troubled waters with an aggressive unbeaten 85 off 82 balls (7x4, 5x6) that rattled the New Zealand team on the third day of the second Test at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. The Turbanator tormented the Kiwis again to help India take charge.

There was plenty of action and drama on a day when New Zealand made a comeback of sorts in the post-tea session. India lost Suresh Raina, VVS Laxman, MS Dhoni, Zaheer Khan and Pragyan Ojha in quick succession. But ‘all-rounder’ Harbhajan’s ‘consistency’ with the bat helped the home side reach 436 for 9 in reply to NZ’s score of 350.

There was more disappointment than celebration for India prior to Harbhajan’s cameo innings. The strong Sunday crowd of more than 28,000 came with a hope that Sachin Tendulkar will hit his 50th Test century. They also came with anticipation that their local hero VVS Laxman would slam a century at his home ground in his first match after 115 Tests.

But New Zealand put a spanner in the Indian camp with neither of them reaching their landmarks. But by the end of the day’s play, Harbhajan, who had hit 69 and 115 in the first Test, had everyone cheering with the lusty knock. It was a knock of character that exemplified Harbhajan’s skills with the willow.

Earlier a ‘nervous’ Tendulkar added only two runs to his overnight score of 11 before he played an uncharacteristic heave shot. The wily Vettori deceived Tendulkar and the thick edge flew towards slip where Ross Taylor took a one-handed catch.

Tendulkar gone, the crowd looked for Laxman’s wristy batting. The Hyderabad elegant batsman essayed a few delightful boundaries, cruising to his 50 with a fine leg glance off medium-pacer Tim Southee. But Laxman (74; 160b, 227m, 11x4) could not keep his date with the magical moment when five balls after the tea session, he played across to the hard-working Chris Martin to be declared leg-before. Perhaps this could be one of the most disappointing days for Laxman because he could not touch the three-figure mark in front of his home crowd.

In the morning, a dogged Rahul Dravid battled his way to 45 (144 balls, 5x4) and added 75 runs with Laxman before the former was beaten by pace to be trapped in front by Southee. Left-hander Suresh Raina played a horrendous slog shot to Vettori to be caught in the deep while skipper Mahender Singh Dhoni was tricked by the canny left-arm spinner. He was held at short covers. It was a dramatic turnaround as the Kiwis had the Indians in a hole.

Although there was 18 minutes stoppage for a light drizzle and play was extended for 34 minutes, Harbhajan’s new-found confidence with the bat ensured India take 86-run lead. His unbroken partnership of 69 off 100 balls with S Sreesanth (14 not out) helped India to snatch the initiative from the visitors.