KARACHI: Pakistani cricket has plunged to another low with England-based match-fixer Mazhar Majeed revealing Tuesday that four more players - Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal and Imran Farhat - were also involved in spot-fixing along with the suspended trio of Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Aamer.

Geo News reported it had received a secret video of Mazhar in which he disclosed that Riaz, Imran and the Akmal brothers are actively involved in spot-fixing.

In the same video, Mazhar also revealed that captain Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq, Saeed Ajmal and Younis Khan are not involved in spot-fixing.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already suspended Butt, Asif and Aamer after British tabloid The News of the World reported that the three cricketers allegedly took millions from Mazhar for spot-fixing during the fourth Test against England at Lord's in August. Scotland Yard is investigating the charges.

The Pakistani selectors Tuesday had dropped Kamran and Imran for the upcoming tour of New Zealand but Umar and Wahab found a place in the team.

Earlier, Kamran had admitted that he knew Mazhar just as an agent for the players, but not as a bookmaker.