JO'BURG: Cricket South Africa has stopped an external investigation into the bonuses paid to CSA chief executive Gerald Majola and 40 other staff during the Indian Premier League's second season here and has instead started an internal inquiry.

A Commission of Inquiry led by former Chief Justice Pius Langa was appointed in August to investigate the payment of 4.7 million rands to Majola and others.

But the CSA has decided that there would instead be an internal investigation led by A K Khan, Deputy President of the CSA.

The opposition parties -- Democratic Alliance (DA) and Independent Democrats (ID) -- have both slammed the CSA's about-turn.

"It is always better to have an independent investigation for the sake of the stakeholders and their peace of mind," DA spokesman Donald Lee told the Afrikaans daily 'Beeld'.

"The DA is of the opinion that politicians should not be prescriptive of sports bodies, but now there are question marks over why the independent inquiry has been cancelled.

"Joe McGluwa of the ID called the decision "disappointing".

"Somersaulting on the decision after former Chief Justice Langa had already been appointed and deciding to do it internally makes one wonder what there is to hide?" he asked

CSA spokesperson Kass Naidoo said a report from the Khan investigation would be tabled by November 19.

Majola came under fire earlier this year after it was alleged that a substantial bonus was paid to him and others at CSA for the hosting of IPL II in South Africa.

Majola said there was nothing untoward about the bonuses.

CSA and its provincial affiliate Gauteng Cricket Board (GCB) were earlier at loggerheads after Majola refused to divulge the contents of an agreement between him and the IPL.