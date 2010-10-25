Lalit Modi threatened with passport revocation

NEW DELHI: As the probe against former IPL chief Lalit Modi gains momentum, a notice has been issued to him for revocation of his passport with the government on Friday warning that appropriate action would be taken if no reply is received by October 28.

Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao said notice was issued to Modi on October 13 with 15-day time line but till yesterday no reply was received.

The External Affairs Ministry received a request from the Enforcement Directorate on October 5, seeking revocation of Modi's passport in "public interest in general and in the interest of thorough investigation" into alleged irregularities in the IPL.

Modi holds a passport issued in Mumbai in July 2008 and the notice had been issued by the Regional Passport Officer of Mumbai, she told reporters when asked whether the MEA had taken any action on the ED's request.

Modi was issued a show cause notice on October 13 asking him to "explain why action under relevant sections of Passports Act 1967 should not be initiated" against him, Rao said.

Explaining that certain procedure was to be followed for revocation of a passport, she said as per the provisions, 15 days' time was given to him to represent his case.

On October 15, the ED provided an alternate residential address of Modi and a copy of the notice was sent there on that day itself, Rao said.

"The RPO, Mumbai, has confirmed that Modi has not responded to the notice till yesterday. The reply is awaited. If no reply is received within the stipulated time, action will be initiated by the RPO under relevant provisions," the Foreign Secretary said.

The high-flying Modi was suspended as IPL chairman immediately after the third edition of the hugely successful Twenty20 event for alleged financial irregularities.

The BCCI then formed a three-member disciplinary Committee comprising Arun Jaitley, interim IPL chairman Chirayu Amin and Jyotiraditya Scindia to probe the irregularities.