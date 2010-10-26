KOLKATA: New Zealand might have suffered a 0-4 thrashing at the hands of Bangladesh, but India should not take them lightly in the upcoming three-Test and five-ODI series, according to seasoned off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

"We should not think that we can beat New Zealand easily just because they have lost 0-4 to Bangladesh (in the recent ODI series). We have to stay focused," Harbhajan said on the sideline of a promotional event here.

Harbhajan also said that now they were a confident bunch after their the Test and ODI series wins over Australia.

"We are very high on confidence. We have done very well against the Aussies. We are really looking forward to the New Zealanders' challenge. If we play to our potential we can win the (three-Test and five-ODI) series against New Zealand also," he said.

Terming the result of Bangladesh-New Zealand series "shocking", Harbhajan said the country has improved their performance over the last couple of years.

"I did not watch the series, but it was a little shocking. Teams should now be very careful of Bangladesh. They can be a really dangerous side," he said.

"It shows how much the Bangladesh team has improved. They are playing better cricket now," Harbhajan said of the bottom-ranked Test side, who has climbed to the ninth spot in ICC ODI ranking after their success at the New Zealand series.

Harbhajan feels the Aussies struggled to get the combination right after the seniors left the side.

"The Aussies lost out on Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, Brett Lee and Adam Gilchrist to retirement or injuries. Hope we will not face the same problem.

"Our youngsters have done well against the Aussies. They got just one match (in the ODI series) and the young talents showed by performing in the big stage. We are now pretty confident," Harbhajan, who was rested along with a few other senior players for the ODI series, said.

Having made a clean sweep in the two-Test series against Australia, India won the three-ODI series 1-0 after two matches had to be abandoned because of rain.

The BCCI was mulling on coach Gary Kirsten's idea to send some players earlier ahead of the South Africa Test series, starting in December and Harbhajan said it was a good idea.

"It's always good to go early, you get time for a lot of practise. You get a fair idea about the wicket and climate.

"We will hardly get any time between the series against New Zealand and South Africa. So it's good to send few players there to get used to the condition," Harbhajan said.

India's series against the Black Caps will begin with Ahmedabad Test on November 4 and will conclude with Chennai ODI on December 10.