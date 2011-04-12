RCB skipper is confident of maintaining the winning streak of his team in the IPL-4 season. (File photo from PTI)

BANGALORE: An upbeat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are counting on support from their die-hard fans to maintain their winning streak when they take on an in-form Mumbai Indians on Tuesday in the fourth edition of the IndiaN Premier League (IPL) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

"The people of this city are so positive about cricket. It will be an advantage to play in front of a home crowd and look forward to their support. The fans are very knowledgeable of the game. We will start as their favourites though star players like Sachin (Tendulkar) have fans everywhere," RCB skipper Daniel Vettori told reporters late Monday at a pre-match presser.

Buoyed by a six-wicket win over Kochi Tuskers in their opening game at Kochi Saturday, Vettori said the RCB were not unduly worried over a stronger team like Mumbai Indians as they have a strategy for each opponent.

"We have a strategy for each game and against each team. We do factor the strengths of the opponents in our plans and play with intensity to win. In the shorter version of the game, everyone has to contribute his best to maintain an edge," Vettori said after a gruelling two-hour practice session under floodlights on a breezy night.

Asked if the same combination that played against Tuskers would be retained, Vettori said the final 11 would be picked up after reading the pitch early Tuesday as all players were fit.

"I am yet to look at the pitch closely. It was under covers when we came to practice under lights. Since I have played here earlier a few times, I am sure it will be a good batting pitch for both the teams and may turn a bit later as the game progresses. We have to be strong in both - batting and bowling and field at our best to put them (MI) under pressure," Vettori asserted.

Tendulkar-led Mumbai Indians too play their second game after an emphatic eight-wicket win against Delhi Daredevils, with Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga bagging a record five wickets in a fiery bowling spree at the Ferozeshah Kotla grounds in New Delhi.

Both the teams have two points each from their first matches. Mumbai Indians were runners-up in the third edition of the IPL last year.