NOTTINGHAM: There is no end to Indian team's miseries as senior batsman Yuvraj Singh is expected to consult a doctor on Wednesday to check out the injury in his left hand sustained by a Tim Bresnan snorter in the second innings during their humiliating 319-run loss at Trent Bridge.

There are doubts about Yuvraj's availability for the two-day warm-up match against Northamptonshire which starts this Friday.

According to team sources, he has a lot of pain in the index finger of his left hand and the pain may take a few days to subside.

After the end of the match, Yuvraj was taken to a neighbouring hospital in Derby for an MRI scan. According to a website, based on those reports, the doctors of that particular hospital told them to consult a specialist.

Also, with the long list of injuries and the poor form of the batsmen, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni wouldn't certainly like to risk the star batsman who showed some kind of form during his innings of 62 in the first essay.

The third Test starts in Birmingham from August 10.