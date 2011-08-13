Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot to Hamilton Masakadza on the first day of a 5 one day series against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Friday.(AP)

HARARE: Brian Vitori took five wickets and Vusi Sibanda fell four runs short of a century as Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by four wickets in the first one-day international at Harare Sports Club.

Bangladesh were all out for 184 runs as Vitori, who finished with figures of 5-30, became the first Zimbabwe player to claim a five-wicket haul in his first ODI.

Sibanda led Zimbabwe's chase, rescuing his team from a mini-collapse in pursuit of the winning target. He smashed eight boundaries and two sixes before falling on 96 after top-edging an attempted pull off Rubel Hossain to Mahmudullah at mid-wicket on 36.1 overs.

Zimbabwe took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The next game is on Sunday when Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor expects a response from the tourists.

"They will come back strongly, no doubt about that," Taylor said. "But we are a vastly improved side from the one they last played six to eight months ago. Also playing at home, it will be hard for them to come back, but we can't sit on our laurels."

Zimbabwe also won the one-off test between the two sides, its first test after an absence of six years.

"The test win last week is really giving them a springboard to go out there and perform," Bangladesh coach Stuart Law said.

Taylor was out in the fifth over of the home side's run chase after he misjudged spinner Shakib Al Hasan's delivery to be clean-bowled.

Hamilton Masakadza was then run out by Mahmudullah for 41, having put on 86 runs for the second wicket with Sibanda.

Tatenda Taibu and Craig Ervine were dismissed in successive balls by Rubel Hossain as Zimbabwe were reduced to 124-4, but Sibanda came to the rescue before Foster Mutizwa (27 not out) and Prosper Utseya took the hosts home.

Earlier, wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiquir Rahim top-scored for Bangladesh with 59, smashing five boundaries in 91 balls, while Shakib Al Hasan made 53 from 63 deliveries.

But debutant Vitori made the difference for Zimbabwe, bowling at a lively pace and swinging the ball sharply on a flat pitch.

"It's obviously a great feeling," the 21-year-old Vitori said. "The wicket was flat, I just had to make use of it. There was something in it. I just had to maximize."

Vitori removed Tamim Iqbal (4) in the sixth over when the Bangladesh opener mistimed a pull shot for Elton Chigumbura to take a running catch at mid-on.

He then bowled Shahriar Nafees with a full delivery, before Mohammed Ashraful was caught on 2 by Chris Mpofu in the deep off a short delivery and Imrul Kayes was trapped lbw. Vitori later returned to remove Shafiul Islam for his fifth wicket.

Mahmudullah was caught by Hamilton Masakadza in the gully for 5 off Chigumbura's straight delivery. Al Hasan and Rahim rescued Bangladesh with a 105-run stand off 139 balls.

Rahim was eventually caught by Masakadza at long-off to give offspinner Utseya his 100th wicket in ODI cricket.

Shakib was lucky to survive on 17 when wicketkeeper Tatenda Taibu missed a stumping off Utseya, but he was dismissed after hitting straight to Utseya at midwicket off part-timer Masakadza.

Chigumbura and Price also took a wicket each.