Alastair Cook raises his bat after scoring a century against India on the second day of the third test match at the Edgbaston, Thursday. AP

DUBAI: England opener Alastair climbed eight spots to a career-best third position in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Player Rankings for Test batsmen released Sunday.

Cook's leap came after his Man of the Match performance in England's innings and 242 run win over India in the third Test at Edgbaston which finished Saturday.

Cook, who has been nominated for the Cricketer of the Year and Test Player of the Year awards at the 2011 ICC Awards 2011, scored a marathon 294 that came after 772 minutes of occupying the crease during which he received 545 balls off which 33 were converted into fours.

Cook earned 92 ratings points for his knock, which not only gave him a career-best rating of 836 but has also put him just two ratings points behind Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara who currently occupies second position. South African Jacques Kallis is on top with 883 points.

If Cook displays the same form in the fourth and last Test of the series, then he is all set to finish the series in second position.

The 26-year-old left-hander, who entered the series in fifth position, had slipped to 11th place after collecting just 20 runs in the first two Tests at Lord's and Trent Bridge.

Star England batsman Kevin Pietersen has gained two places and is now in 13th position after a score of 63, captain Andrew Strauss has earned one position and is now in 34th spot after a knock of 87 and Eoin Morgan has climbed 12 places to 52nd position after scoring his second Test century.

In contrast, Indian batsmen who struggled throughout the three Test have slipped in the rankings barring captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Dhoni has moved up four places and is now in the 36th position after scores of 77 and 74 not out while Sachin Tendulkar is in fourth position (down one place), V.V.S. Laxman in 12th (down three places), Rahul Dravid in 14th (down three places), Virender Sehwag in 17th (down seven places) and Gautam Gambhir in 30th (down by three places).

Among the bowlers, England's Tim Bresnan broke into the top 20 for the first time after he jumped nine places to 16th position following figures of 4-62 and 1-19.

Stuart Broad, who had match figures of 6-81, has also moved up two places to fifth position where he has been joined by team-mate Graeme Swann, who has slipped one place after managing only two wickets in the Tests.

James Anderson has strengthened his second position after he broke into the 800-point mark for the first time in his career after figures of 2-69 and 4-85.

The 29-year-old Lancastrian earned 13 ratings points for his Edgbaston efforts, which means he now trails number-one ranked Dale Steyn of South Africa by 96 ratings points and leads third-ranked Morne Morkel by 52 ratings points.

Batsmen

1.Jacques Kallis (South Africa) 883 rating points

2.Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) 838

3.Alastair Cook (England) 836

4.Sachin Tendulkar (India) 808

5.Jonathan Trott (England) 784

6.Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) 775

7.Ian Bell (England) 767

8.Thilan Samaraweera (Sri Lanka) 766

9.AB de Villiers (South Africa) 760

10.Hashim Amla (South Africa) 744

Bowlers

1.Dale Steyn (South Africa) 899

2.James Anderson (England) 803

3.Morne Morkel (South Africa) 751

4.Mitchell Johnson (Australia) 727

5.Graeme Swann and Stuart Broad (both England) 726

7.Zaheer Khan (India) 720

8.Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) 652

9.Chris Tremlett (England) 625

10.Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) 623