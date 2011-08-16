MELBOURNE: Australia's veteran batsman Mike Hussey has said Ricky Ponting's decision to continue playing despite giving up the captaincy has proved to be good for the team.

When Australia begin their three-match series against Sri Lanka later this month, Ponting is set to become the first former Test skipper since Kim Hughes in 1984 to take to the field after handing over the reins to his successor.

Ponting handed over the reins to Michael Clarke earlier this year after becoming the first Australian skipper to lose three Ashes campaigns.

He, however, was involved in a century stand with Clarke to steer Australia to victory over hosts Sri Lanka in the opening ODI earlier this week. Hussey feels that Ponting's vast experience is invaluable to the team.

"It's been fine, no worries at all," Hussey was quoted as saying in The Age.

"He's obviously batting brilliantly at the moment which is very important but having his experience, you see a lot of the younger players going up and talking to him about certain situations or how they play certain bowlers, to have that wealth of experience is just invaluable."

Hussey also praised Clarke under whose captaincy he feels there is a rejuvenation in the side.

"Michael Clarke's taken over as skipper and he's really enthusiastic for the team to be working hard and executing the plans that he wants for the team," Hussey said.