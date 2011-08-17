LONDON: Former England captain Geoffrey Boycott believes India's defeat by the English team has deepened the crisis in Test cricket.

England dislodged India from the World No.1 ranking at Edgbaston and also took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the four-match series.

"Every hammering that England inflict on this feeble Indian side is deepening the problems of the world game," Boycott wrote in his column in The Daily Telegraph.

"Speaking to people in the Indian media, they tell me that the viewers back home are switching off in their millions. 'So what if the Indian fans don't like losing?' you might reply. Well, it wouldn't be an issue if Test cricket was a thriving sport which everyone wanted to watch. Unfortunately, that is not the case."

Boycott feels the fact the people are not showing interest in Test cricket in India, the powerhouse of cricket, does not augur well for Test cricket.

"India's financial might is the biggest thing cricket has going for it, from a business point of view, and everyone will suffer if their spectators become disillusioned," he wrote.

"I'm not suggesting that England should bowl long-hops to Sachin at The Oval just to keep the viewers on the sub-continent happy. But I am worried about the long-term future of Test matches."