RANCHI: Two men in their 20s have been detained for trying to forcefully enter the house of India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni here Sunday, police said.

The two men, whose names have not been revealed by the police, came to Dhoni's home in Harmu housing colony here on a motorcycle and asked the guards present there to let them meet Dhoni.

On being told that he was in Australia for the cricket series, the duo tried to enter the premises forcefully, a police officer said.

The security guards then got into a scuffle with them and called the police.