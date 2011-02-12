CHENNAI: South Africa’s key player Abraham de Villiers is relishing his new role as wicketke­e­per-batsman. De Villiers, who is an attacking batsman, and a brilliant fielder, has be­en pencilled in to the squad, with the additional job as wi­c­ketkeeper ahead of specialist Mark Boucher, who did not find favour with the Sou­th African selectors.

Although the job of batsm­an in middle order and that of a wicketkeeper is demandi­ng, de Villiers says he is rea­dy for the challenge. He also asks one and all not to write off So­uth Africa as chokers. He believes this particular sq­uad is in the right frame of mind to shed all the tags.

“It is going to be a different role for me. It is going to be ph­ysically quite challenging. Something that I have been pr­eparing in the last few mo­n­ths. I am ready for it as it’s the best option for the team,” said de Villiers.

“It’s going to be tough for all the wicketkeepers. I have se­en local ‘keepers make mi­s­takes too. We have to remem­ber that when we let through a bye, it’s not the end of the wo­rld,” added de Villiers.

The IPL has helped the So­uth African players get used to playing in India and unde­r­stand a lot more about players and strategies. de Villiers believes that experience will come in handy. “The IPL exp­e­rience will come in handy. I have gained the most in the last three years. It (IPL) has helped me get used to the conditions,” said de Villiers.

South Africa have a good pace attack, but will their sp­i­nners measure up to the challenge, in particular Imr­an Tahir. “We’ve brought the maximum spinners we’ve ev­er had a in a squad. I think we will achieve a lot. Tahir has played lot of county cric­k­et. He has played in South Africa, Pakistan and knows ab­out the different conditio­ns. He is fairly young and I can see a bright future for him,” opined de Villiers.

De Villiers states that his te­am does not need any ‘ext­ra help’ and believes that th­ey have the potential to get out of tight situations. “We are not focusing on what happe­n­ed in the past. We have a diffe­rent look now. In recent times we have been the opposite of chokers. ICC tournaments are different. There is pressu­re in the knockouts but we are ready for it,” said de Villiers.