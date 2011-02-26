NAGPUR: The New Zealand team’s hopes of putting smiles on the grief-stricken earthquake victims fizzled out when trans-Tasman rivals Australia showed no mercy. The Ricky Ponting-led Australians cruised to a seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the Group A match at VCA Stadium here on Friday. With this win, Aussies also retained the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy.

The match, as a contest, was over in the morning session itself as Mitchell Johnson (4 for 33) and Shaun Tait (3 for 35) flattened the Kiwis for a modest 206 in 45.1 overs. Aussie openers Shane Watson (62, 61b, 6x4, 1x6)) and Brad Haddin (55; 50b, 8x4) batted powerfully and aggressively to destroy the Kiwi attack. Aussies raced home in 34 overs. Nothing went right for John Wright’s team from the moment Ponting won the toss and put the Kiwis into bat. The New Zealand batting wilted as the Aussie pace bowlers came hard at them. Johnson was the main wicket-taker for the Aussies. New Zealand also dug their own grave by getting out to poor shots. Tait and Watson made early inroads. Brendon McCullum (16) tried to slash Tait only to give a catch at third man. However, Martin Guptill was unlucky. He was bowled to a ball which kept low from Watson. Johnson then fired out left-hander Jesse Ryder (25) and James Franklin in one over. Scott Styris played a horrible shot to be Haddin’s third victim behind the stumps off Tait, who also yorked Ross Taylor. The Kiwis sunk to 73 for six in the 17th over.

Nathan McCullum (52 off 76 balls,3x4), who hails from the devastated Christchurch, mustered courage to defy the Australians. The plucky all-rounder and Jamie How (22) rallied the New Zealand middle order with a 48-run seventh wicket stand. New Zealand’s best partnership came when skipper Daniel Vettori was involved in a 54-run stand for the eighth wicket with McCullum. The Kiwis wasted their second referral after umpire Billy Doctrove declared McCullum leg before to Johnson. But by then New Zealand had put up a reasonable total.