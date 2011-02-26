NAGPUR: Man of the match Mitchell Johnson, who took four wi­ckets, said he always enj­oyed bowling in Indian co­nditions. “It suits my bowling since I bang on the wic­ket. I really enjoy the conditions,” he said.

Johnson said it was good to be part of the winning team. “Brett might have sw­ung the ball. Generally the wicket was good today. I tried to bang it on top of the off stump and that line put them under pressure.’’

Johnson said it was a challenge to him after he was dropped in the ODI series against England.

“It was disappointing at that time. I got few little th­ings right with Cooley and the trainer. I was dropped and then given a chance. I missed the first part of ODI series and it has paid off now.

I am confident and want to continue to play a big part this time,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, skipper Ri­cky Ponting said he was happy the way they played today. “Before this game, we knew NZ were a good team. We are satisfied. Probably after two or three overs of the game, we were able to co­ntrol the game. Johnson came on and put the Kiwis on the back foot and out of the game,’’ he said.

Ponting expects a tough contest in their next match against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka on March 5.

“Two out of two. We have a big game coming against Sri Lanka in their conditions. We expect a tough contest against SL, probably the toughest one in the tournament. They are a good one-day side. They have a strong batting line up in Dilshan, Sangakkara and Jayawardene. We are probably playing on a new wicket there.’’

Ponting said he was ple­ased with his pace bowling department. “Tait is an impact bowler. He was good in the second and third spells. We always keep him as our strike bowlerd.”