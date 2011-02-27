BANGALORE: The pressure will be more on the Indians as they start favour­ites against England but the team is all set to spoil their pa­r­ty. That was England skipper Andrew Strauss’ pre-match observations. “There is plenty of excitem­ent among the team for tomorrow’s match and the pressure would be more on the Indians th­an on Englishmen. Pl­aying against India on their own turf is a great opportunity for us,” Strauss added.

“Potentially, it is huge day for us because we need to send out pretty strong signals to other si­des on Sunday. We are excited and confident about tomorrow’s game. We would love to spoil an Indian party in Bangalore on Su­nday,” Strauss said.

“We just need to focus on pla­y­ing smart cricket. In some wa­ys, perhaps there is more press­ure on India than us in this ga­me,” he said.

“There is no doubt that they (India) are a strong side in home conditions. We played well agai­n­st them in England but in Ind­ia we have not played well eno­u­gh. In big high pressure games, we can perform well and this is one of such high pressure gam­es. We are confident of doing we­­ll,” he said.

“I think it is sort of a match that brings out the best of players like Kevin Pietersen. He has performed well in the subconti­nent before and obviously, he knows this wicket well having played IPL here. As I said in big matches and big tournaments, generally we see the best from him. He is a match-winner for us,” Strauss added.

Strauss, however, refused to divulge any specific details ab­out his playing eleven but said if the wicket demands England will play two spinners on Sunday. On whether Sachin Tendu­lkar, who in all likelihood is pl­a­ying his last World Cup, and Virender Sehwag can pose a se­r­ious threat to England’s chances, Strauss said, “Sachin Tend­ulkar is one of the mammoths of world cricket for the last two decades. The fact that he has been doing the same thing for so long and with so much consi­s­tency is a great testimony of his preparation for a game. He is absolutely a great legend,” he said. “Fielding is one department in which we have an edge over India. The fielders have to be smart. In this game, fielding is going to be an advantage for us. If we are good at the field we can put the Indians under pressure,” he said.