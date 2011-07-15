Home Sport Cricket

Muttiah warns Aussies against Lanka tour boycott

MELBOURNE: The former Sri Lankan off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan feels world cricket will be under threat if Australian cricket team decides to boycott its impending tour to the island nation

Some of the Aussie cricketers expressed their unwillingness to visit Lanka after the screening of Channel-4 documentary. (PTI file)

MELBOURNE: The former Sri Lankan off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan feels world cricket will be under threat if Australian cricket team decides to boycott its impending tour to the island nation for moral reasons.

Some of the Aussie cricketers have privately expressed their unwillingness to visit the island nation following the screening of &quot;Four Corners&quot;, a graphic Channel 4 documentary about atrocities committed during the end of the Sri Lankan civil war.

Subsequent poll results have shown an increasing unease among the sections of the community with 81 per cent of the voters out of 3,527 voting in negative to ''The Age'' online poll question, &quot;Should the Australian cricket team tour Sri Lanka?&quot;.

The legendary cricketer, however, said that while players were entitled to make individual decisions, withdrawing from the tour would have dire consequences for world cricket.

&quot;Sport and politics are different. If Australia is not going to play any more in Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Zimbabwe. If they only play in some countries, world cricket will die and IPL will take over,&quot; he said from England, where a small but dedicated group of Tamil protesters demonstrated during Sri Lanka's recent tour.

Muralitharan, who has retired from international cricket and is playing for English county Gloucestershire, though believes the protesters represent a minority who are speaking out &quot;for their own advantage&quot;.

