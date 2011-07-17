India's pace spearhead says the England captain sent a wrong message by turning up for Somerset in the warm-up game. (PTI file)

TAUNTON: India's pace spearhead Zaheer Khan said that England captain Andrew Strauss has sent a wrong message by turning up for Somerset against India in a warm-up game in Taunton.

Strauss made a confident 78 on a flat track on Friday but Zaheer feels that England captain will surely be in trouble in the first Test at Lord's starting on Thursday.

Zaheer has a great record against the southpaw, getting him out four times out of six during the 2007 series and almost got Strauss lbw for 20 here during the warm-up game.

"The fact that Andrew Strauss is here playing in this practice game says it all. There is definitely that element of doubt in his mind and he has given me that edge now going into the series," Zaheer said.

"A guy who wants to come and face a particular bowler who he knows is troubling him is in itself a sign. I feel that as a captain, it is not a positive move for someone who is going to lead England. He has shown the opponent exactly what it is he is thinking," Zaheer was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

Zaheer said that he enjoys the contest with the English opener and knows that his job will be to provide the first breakthrough.

"It has been a good contest between us and as a bowler, I've always felt that if I can provide that early breakthrough, it definitely puts the team in the driving seat. So that is my aim on this tour as well," he said.