Graeme Swann snd James Anderson reacts as Stuart Broad appeal for the wicket of Raina is not given during the 5th day of the first test. (AP)

NOTTINGHAM: England coach Andy Flower believes controversy is just around the corner in the high-profile test series against India because of the tourists' stubborn refusal to adopt the Decision Review System.

England beat India by 196 runs at Lord's to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series, but there is already growing concern within the home camp that the lack of DRS could lead to frayed tempers in the remaining three tests.

Umpire Billy Bowden turned down Stuart Broad's lbw appeals against Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina at Lord's even though replays indicated the decisions were incorrect.

It didn't affect the outcome, but Flower says the situation is "unsatisfactory" and is predicting trouble in future matches, beginning with the second test at Trent Bridge starting Friday.

"It would have been wrong if the outcome of the game had been seriously affected by a couple of those decisions," he said. "It's unsatisfactory the way it is, there is no doubt about that."

Broad may have been denied those two wickets but the paceman did claim seven other scalps over the two innings, returning to form after a disappointing series against Sri Lanka earlier this summer.

Bowling a fuller length, Broad finished with test-best match figures of 7-94 and with James Anderson, Chris Tremlett and offspinner Graeme Swann also playing their parts in a decisive victory, England's attack looks better equipped than India's to take 20 wickets in a match.

India's hopes of leveling the series at Trent Bridge could hinge on whether left-armer seamer Zaheer Khan is declared fit after a hamstring injury, which prevented him from bowling in England's second innings.

Khan, the leader of the tourists' attack, will undergo a fitness test on Thursday evening.

"He's been our strike bowler for a long time," opening batsman Abhinav Mukund said. "But Ishant (Sharma) has been doing really well — he was the man of the series in the West Indies — and Praveen Kumar has taken five wickets (at Lord's). Sreesanth is waiting in the wings as well, so it's not that we have a depleted attack."

Notoriously slow starters to test series, India is expected to put up more of a fight in Nottingham although the side will again be without opener Virender Sehwag as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

"When any team gets beaten, they generally come back stronger and have more fire in their belly," said Anderson, who took 5-65 to help bowl India out for 261 on a tense fifth day at Lord's.

"All we can do is concentrate on our game, prepare well the next couple of days and concentrate on that first hour on Friday."

England, which needs to win the series by at least a two-match margin to supplant India as the world's No. 1 side, named an unchanged squad for the second test.

The hosts are also likely to select the same starting XI, with Broad keeping his place ahead of Tim Bresnan.

Pacemen Munaf Patel, who has played only one test in more than two years, and Sreesanth are standing by to replace Khan, who has the most wickets of any Indian bowler at Nottingham — 12 at 20.33 from two tests.

"Being the world No. 1, the India team has conquered a lot of challenges on the way here," Mukund said. "We've come here to take up this challenge, and will definitely give it a good fight."