CHENNAI: One did not expect Ajmal Shahzad to do a Javed Miandad against India at Bangalore, but the fact that Zaheer and Co could not defend a mammoth 338 has certainly exposed the weakness of the Indian attack and also the think-tank. Although the match ended in a thrilling tie it has raised a few questions. If you look closely at the way the Indian lower middle order and tail batted against England, they had a good opportun­ity to score 20 more runs, but did not go for it and threw away their wickets.

With games against South Africa and West Indies still left in the league phase and stronger sides to tackle in the knockout phase, Dhoni has to curtail his gambling instinct and put his thinking cap on. His choice of Piyush Chawla almost backfired. With Andrew Strauss going full swing and the match almost slipping out of India’s hands, Dhoni had no choice but to bring back Zaheer mid-way instead of preserving the spearhead for slog overs. Zaheer answered to the call and brought the Indians back into the match. From that point India should have won the match.

With Bhajji too finishing his quota, Dhoni had to revert to Chawla and Munaf Patel to bowl the final overs. Chawla was found wanting as his lack of experience at the death in a tight situation was exposed. Here is where off-spinner R Ashwin would have come in handy. Ashwin, who is a proven performer, particularly in the slog overs, would have been a better choice. Ashwin with his height and guile does not give the length and width to batsmen to cart all over the park. He proved his mettle when the Kiwis toured India last year for a bilateral series. Plus he is mentally tough and does not get rattled when he concedes a boundary.

Another point to note is that Virat Kohli is a precious talent and should be nurtured carefully. His style of play makes him best suited to play at the top of the order. It was heartening to see Yuvraj Singh bat at the top of the order and get back to form against England. Yuvraj has the ability to bat lower down the order and accelerate irrespective of powerplays.However, Kohli must be sent at the top of order for maximum benefit of the team, as he is not a good slogger.