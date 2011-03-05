BANGALORE: The Indian team looked rela­xed ahead of their Irish test, with the team getting into the of recreational mode.

A game of football which was usually played for 30 minu­tes, was stretched for an hour on Friday. Once Mahendra Si­n­­gh Dhoni’s team won over Sa­chin Tendul­kar’s with a 3-2 margin, it was time for them to play volleyball which went on for another hour.

Once the fun subsided, the te­am resumed to batting and bowling session but only for a brief period.

Meanwhile, the cricketers received special wishes from a group of visually-impaired ch­i­ldren from the Karnataka Bl­i­nd Association.

Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel, Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh rolled their arms over on the practice wicket for some time, while Ashish Nehra and S Sreesanth did stretching exercises. Part of the session was devoted to slip catching and but there we­re no throw-downs.

Ireland kicked off their day with a surya-namaskar before getting on the batting and bowl­i­ng session at the National Cr­i­cket Association ground.