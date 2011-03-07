NEW DELHI: Right arm raised aloft, legs symmetrically apart and finger pointing to the sky in celebration as Shahid Afridi snares another wicket. This is convincingly the World Cup's most enduring image, so far.

While many things of the Pakistan skipper has changed, his showmanship has not. Still, there is something rivetingly alluring about him. Not just his thrill-a-ball batting and not just his skiddy flippers. But the sheer charisma he flaunts.

This World Cup, Pakistan has been mostly about Shahid Afridi. He has been Pakistan's anchor. He backs his bowlers, spurs the fielders and sets an example which earns him the respect within the team. And when, the team sags, Afridi provides the spark, as his haul of 14 wickets in three matches would attest.

That nine of those wickets were either lbws or bowled, reinforces his accuracy.

Over the years, he has transformed from a part-time spinner to their linchpin bowler, equipped with all ammunition that can detonate the opponent's batting pyramid. Once he gathers into his run-up, he is a man transformed, almost in a bubble.

He has been as precise as cunning, mixing his pace, flight and variations. The quicker one skids through like a medium-pacer's while the googlies are pitched right on off-stump. He has hardly given width on either side. This discipline contradicts his usual flamboyance. Afridi trusts his instincts, more than anything else. Against Canada, he instinctively signaled a referral when the umpire turned down a decision, only to be reversed. At times, this seems stupid, but more often than not Afridi gets it right, like his luminous predecessor Imran Khan.

While likening him to Imran is hasty, but they do share irrepressible similarities. Both are charismatic, on and off the field, both are mavericks and both command respect and adulation.

On his day, Afridi can keep the spectators riveted and when he flounders, he can drain the stadium as a giant plughole has been removed.

Importantly, he has forged a feeling of unity to a side which has in the past been criticised for squabbles within. Pakistan resembles a cohesive unit now.