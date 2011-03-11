Kamran Akmal has been under fire ever since his atrocious show against the Kiwis. (Photo: AP)

KANDY, Sri Lanka: Pakistan players are rallying around besieged wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal as he tries to rebuild his confidence after a disastrous performance against New Zealand.

"It's mentally tough for him (Akmal) in this situation, but we are trying to give him full support," Vice Captain Misbah-ul-Haq told reporters on Friday. "Wicketkeeper is a key member of the team and I hope with the support of players and the team management he will make a strong comeback."

kmal has been pilloried at home for his performance against New Zealand, when he twice dropped Ross Taylor before he had even begun to plunder a match winning innings of 131.

Team coach Waqar Younis kept Akmal behind the stumps during a three-hour training session on Friday when his top bowlers were used to test his batsmen in the middle of a batting square. Waqar stood as umpire to monitor the players.

Misbah said Pakistan's players could not afford to keep regretting Akmal's mistakes and should move on in the World Cup.

"I think anyone could have a bad day whether it's a wicketkeeper or any other player, but as a team we have to stay together, back each other," he said.

"These are the players who commit mistakes and these are the same players who win you matches, if we keep on reminding us about those dropped catches we can't move forward," Misbah said.

Friday's session was specially organized by the coach after his batsmen struggled in the last two matches, scoring 184 against Canada and 192 against the Kiwis.

"We practiced for a long period so that it restores the confidence of top order batsmen with the new ball — especially after we batted poorly in the previous games," Misbah said.

Middle-order batsman Umar Akmal, Kamran's brother who is the only candidate to replace the incumbent 'keeper, skipped match practice due to an injury to his right index finger.

Manager Intikhab Alam said the injury was not a serious one "and the scans show there was no fracture." Akmal was injured during fielding practice on Thursday and his strapped finger also had some swelling.

Pakistan's batsmen struggled against Canada's seamers, who used the overcast conditions perfectly at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium before Shahid Afridi's five-wicket haul helped Pakistan beat the North Americans.

However, the batsmen flopped badly in their first run-chase of the tournament as New Zealand fast bowlers Tim Southee and Kyle Mills took five top order wickets under lights at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium near Kandy.

"The ball seams and swings in Sri Lanka under lights early on so you have to be careful in the first 15 overs," Misbah said. "If you just survive 12-15 overs then you have a good chance to chase as dew also arrives which makes difficult for bowlers."

Pakistan has six points from four matches in Group A. It defeated Kenya, Sri Lanka and Canada before losing to New Zealand on Tuesday. Pakistan next plays against Zimbabwe on March 14.