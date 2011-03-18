Home Sport Cricket

Out to finish 2nd in group, says Nathan McCullum

Speaking ahead of their last league match against Sri Lanka on Friday, 

New Zealand off-spinner Nathan McCullum on Thursday said that his team is keen to finish second in Group ‘A’.

Speaking ahead of their last league match against Sri Lanka on Friday,&nbsp; Nathan said they we&shy;re excited to make it to the last eight stage. “Obviously we are excited to enter the quarterfinals but our job is not done. We have a very important match tomorrow. It will be great to win that match and finish second in the the group,” he said.

Nathan said they were desperately looking to win this WC. “Our record in big tournaments has been reasonably successful but at the same time we haven’t won any big tournament for years. We are desperately looking to do it in this tournament. In the last few weeks that’s what we have been really working on and hopefully that will carry on tomorrow by just playing consistent cricket.”

His role was basically to contain the batsmen but he thought his rival off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan was a threat to his team. “My role for this team is to work hard and try and go for 40-45 runs off my 10 overs but Muralitharan is a big threat because of his wicket-taking possibility.”

Nathan said he would love to exchange notes with Murali and Harbhajan Singh.

