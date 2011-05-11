HYDERABAD: Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly came good in his first batting stint with Pune Warriors by hitting a 32-ball unbeaten 32 in the team’s six-wicket win at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

But there was drama, mild flutter and serious security breach during the Pune Warriors’ batting. It all happened in the 13th over when a fan ran into the ground and prostrated at Ganguly’s feet at the non-striker’s end, immediately after the dismissal of Robin Uthappa.

Umpire Amish Saheba had great difficulty in moving the fan from Ganguly. A stunned security people and the grounds men ran to save Ganguly from further embarrassment. Clad in blue shirt, the fan was dragged out of the ground by the security men.

However, an unruffled Ganguly showed that he had not lost touch with the bat. The left-hander started off in a glorious way by cover driving fast bowler Ishant Sharma for four. He even hoisted leg spinner Amit Mishra over mid-wicket for a six. Ganguly was indeed waiting for the moment. He did not let down his fans in his 59 minute stay at the crease.

According to Ganguly it was the toughest day of his career.”It’s probably the toughest day of my career. I haven’t picked a cricket bat for five months. I came here with zero confidence,” said Ganguly.

Warriors and former Australian coach Geoff Marsh said, “I think Ganguly was very nervous before the match. Obviously, it was a big moment for him. I spent ample time with him the whole of last week. His love and passion for the game is tremendous and it’s good to see him do well,” said Marsh.