BANGALORE: Probably, the fixtures committee of the Indian Premier League might be celebrating behind closed doors. For in their wildest dreams, they might not have visualised that the final set of two matches will also be the play-offs before the official play-offs. The four teams that figure in the play-offs will be battling it out to decide the final league placings and the final set of clashes before the final.

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in daylight but with their places in the top four already sealed. No matter what the result of their match or that of the other fixture, the two teams are through.

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will do battle under lights at the Eden Gardens, the latter’s home ground. With Kings XI Punjab being eliminated, they have no fear of being eliminated either.

When the two southern outfits met last time, the Chennai team won by 21 runs at home. But that was before Gayle force struck the IPL.

Gayle can knock the stuffing out of any bowler. Bring them on, he seems to say. Be it Ashwin or Muralitharan, Morkel or Bollinger, Gayle has sent them all on a windy tour of the stadium without parachutes. The day he flopped as Gilchrist flung himself low to his right to hold a thick edge, RCB crashed. Yes, they do have Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers or Saurabh Tiwary. But it is the kind of explosive start that Gayle can provide that has made the difference.

Bowlers may be in trouble with Gayle around, but Gayle himself was in trouble when journalists were around. He had a tiff with some television reporters when on a shopping spree in the City. And the last has still not been heard on the issue following a police complaint against him by the reporters.

As RCB seek revenge for the loss at Chennai, their skipper Daniel Vettori has returned after a visit to his personal doctor in New Zealand for a knee problem that has been bothering him. The team might give him some more rest so that he is fit for the more important play-offs.

Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is well aware of the dangers inherent in the RCB team. Surely, he would like to top the heap to give the boys a big psychological boost ahead of the play-offs, which is neither an entirely semi-final league format nor a knock-out system.