KOLKATA: The secret of Ko­lkata Knight Riders ma­king it to the last-four round of IPL for the fi­rst time in four attempts lies in composition of the team and the leadership of Gautam Gambhir. This was the observation coach Dav Whatmore and his deputy Vijay Dahiya ma­de at a media conference on the eve of their crucial last le­ague match against Mumbai Indians here at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

“Inputs from number of pe­ople have helped. If you rewind it to the time before the auction, we have put in a number of hours behind formation of this team. We were flexible during the auction. At the end of it, we have got a team that we are happy with,’’ opined former Australia batsman Whatmore.

Commenting on Gambhir’s leadership quality, What more said: “He has been a wonderful captain. He has been terrific for the quiet way he goes about his business. He leads by example and he has a shrewd brain. He is a likeable character and a popular figure in the dressing room.’’

“You grow over a period. The quality about Gauti is whatever the situation, he has backed himself. For him, team comes first and then the captain always. He is always thinking about the team first. That’s a huge quality. He got all the qualities you need in a leader. Leading a first-class side is different from leading in IPL,’’ felt Dahiya.

Speaking on their opponents Mumbai Indians for the last league game, Whatmore said: “With any team that we play, we understand that there is no easy games...no easy roads. They will be looking to come at us pretty hard and win.’’