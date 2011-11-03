Laxman says he would like to start on a positive note against WI right from the first Test and want to perform consistently in the season (AP/File)

HYDERABAD: Having suffered a rare failure in the last series against England in England after consistent performances over the last three years, the elegant VVS Laxman is determined to regain the midas touch against the West Indies in the home Test series that starts next week.

“I would like to start on a positive note against West Indies right from the first Test and want to perform consistently in the season,’’ he said on Wednesday.

A veteran of 127 Tests, Laxman said it was an important series against West Indies, especially after the dismal show in England.

“It was a disappointing show in England, but it was great to see the way the one-day team responded against England at home by whitewashing them. Hopefully, we will start off the season on a winning note against West Indies in the Tests so that we will be high on confidence before our departure to Australia,’’ he added.

The stylish batsman warned that one should not underestimate the opposition and the batting will be the key to the West Indies series.

“Never underestimate the opposition you play. I think if we get our batting right then I’m sure we will be on the winning side but it is important to play to our potential,’’ he said.

Commenting on the coming Australian series in December, Laxman said he always relished the challenges there. “It gives a lot of satisfaction to perform in tough conditions like Australia and against quality bowling attack. Hopefully, this time again I will have a good series there.’’

Laxman said he was happy with the way the youngsters are shaping up for India.

“It is a great sign for the progress of the Indian team with the coming of the youngsters like Varun Aaron, Umesh Yadav, Virat Kohli or Ajinkya Rahane. I’m sure that Indian cricket will benefit greatly from these young cricketers.’’