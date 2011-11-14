The paceman is ready to take on the mantle of leading the inexperienced pace attack in the absence of Zaheer against the West Indies. (AP file photo)

KOLKATA: Ishant Sharma’s consistency has been a stumbling block for him but the lanky paceman is ready to take on the mantle of leading the inexperienced pace attack in the absence of Zaheer Khan against the West Indies in the three match Test series.

The 23-year-old however did not comment on the pitch in the pre –match press conference.

According to sources, there were murmurs of discontent in the Indian dressing room on the inconsistent bounce in the pitch although curator Prabir Mukherjee was confident that the pitch will not play truant.

Ishant, who will open the bowling with Umesh Yadav, was delighted with the fact that the pacers are consistently clocking 90 miles per hour and gives a great high to the bowler when he is able to unsettle the batsmen with raw pace. “It’s great to see the new bowlers are consistently generating so much pace and it’s a good sign for fast bowlers in the country. We are missing Zaheer due to injury but injuries are part and parcel of the game. We can’t do much about it and can only try our best by being cautious,” he said.

Ishant also dispelled doubts about any surgery on his ankle, which forced him to miss the ODI series in England. “I am fit and my ankle is not bothering me. I have undergone treatment at the National Cricket Academy and I don’t think I will be needing surgery even after the Australian tour,” he added.