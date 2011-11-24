NEW DELHI: Former India One-day International cricketer Joginder Sharma was injured Thursday when his car hit a call centre cab in west Delhi, police said. He is in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Sharma, 28, who plays for Haryana in the Ranji Trophy, was driving his Suziki Swift car when he met with the accident in Dwarka's sector 21, police said.

"He was hospitalised around 11.45 a.m. today (Thursday)," said Additional Commissioner of Police V. Renganathan.

He was later shifted to a hosptial in Paschim Vihar in west Delhi. He is critical but stable, hospital authorities told IANS.

According to the Haryana Police website, Sharma is a graduate from MD University, Rohtak, and holds the rank of a deputy superintendent of police.

The cricketer, who represented India in four One-day matches, is the bowler who dismissed Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq in the final of the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 in South Africa in 2007 to give India victory.