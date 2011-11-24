MUMBAI: With a boundary through the covers off Darren Sammy, Rahul Dravid became the second player – after Sachin Tendulkar – to reach the extraordinary milestone of 13,000 runs in Test cricket on the third day's play between India and West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

He reached the landmark in his 160th Test and 277th innings, and although Tendulkar (163) required a lesser number of innings, Dravid has achieved the same in the shortest span, in his 16th year of Test cricket. It had taken Tendulkar 20 years and 63 days to reach 13,000 Test runs, in January 2010.

Dravid has been in outstanding form in 2011, nearing 1,000 runs for the calendar year with one Test to go for India, against Australia on the Boxing Day.

Australia's Ricky Ponting and South Africa's Jacques Kallis stand behind Dravid with 12,557 and 12,005 runs respectively. Tendulkar, currently on 15,086 Test runs, leads the pack by some distance.