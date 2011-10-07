Banned Pakistani cricketers Salman Butt (in picture), Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir are involved in this case. AP File Photo

LONDON: The jury hearing the trial of the three banned Pakistan cricketers - Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir - was informed on Wednesday that up to $50 billion per year is gambled in the Asian sub-continent alone on cricket matches played around the world and beamed live on satellite television.

The UK Telegraph reported the prosecutor in the trial Aftab Jafferjee telling the jury at Southwark Crown Court that the betting industry developed in the 1990s and bets are taken out seconds before the event and orchestrated by "shadowy figures" based in Dubai, Karachi, Mumbai and London.

In a sting operation conducted by the now defunct News of the World tabloid, Mazher Majeed, an agent for Pakistan players, told an undercover reporter "fixing the outcome of a Test match had been achieved in the past and could be arranged for a fee of £ 1 million," the Telegraph reported Jafferjee informing the court.

"He (Majeed) also said a Twenty20 result would cost £ 400,000 and a bracket of 10 overs, when scoring patterns are used in spread betting, cost £ 50-£ 80,000 to arrange," the court was informed.

The court also heard on Wednesday that the three Pakistan cricketers, driven by greed, betrayed their teammates and the sport of cricket itself by taking bribes to fix incidents during a Test match against England last year.

The plot was orchestrated by then Pakistan captain Butt and his agent Majeed and involved the team's two opening fast bowlers Asif and Amir who were instructed to bowl three no-balls at a pre-agreed time, prosecutors allege.

"This case reveals a depressing tale of rampant corruption at the heart of international cricket, with the key players being members of the Pakistan cricket team," prosecutor told the jury.

He said the men had "contaminated" the games and "their activity represents a betrayal by them of their own team, their own Board of Cricket and most damaging of all a betrayal of the sport of cricket itself - and all for greed."

"Were this investigation not to have been permitted, this activity of 'fixing' would have certainly continued - unabated and unaccountable - and beyond the reach of the law," the prosecutor said.

Butt and Asif had denied conspiracy to cheat and conspiracy to accept corrupt payments between August 15 and 29 last year.

Butt made his Test debut for Pakistan in 2003 and since then has played in 33 Tests, 78 one-day internationals and 24 Twenty20 games for his country.

He was appointed captain of Pakistan's Test side on July 16 last year, during the tour of England.

Jafferjee said: "If the prosecution are right about his activity, that appointment consolidated his influence within the team, and assured his ability to direct activity on the field, both legitimate and corrupt."

Butt told police in an interview that the timing of the three no-balls during the Lord's Test, exactly when Majeed told the News of the World journalist that they would be bowled, was just "a series of freakish occurrences," the court heard.

Asif was first selected to play for Pakistan in 2005 and has represented his country in 23 Tests, 38 one-day internationals and 11 Twenty20 games.

Last summer he was ranked the world's second-best Test bowler by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and took his 100th Test wicket during the series in England.

Asif told detectives it was "just chance" that he bowled a no-ball exactly when Majeed said he would.