CHENNAI: After a two-mo­nth, one-sided spell in England, with India surrendering its No 1 Test ranking and pride, both sides embark on another mini-series. The preconditions, though, raise the stakes for both teams in the upcoming ODI series.

One is the defending world ch­ampion; the other a resurg­ent outfit wanting to show their merit in the 50-over format. England would want to set their record straight in In­dia, where they haven’t beaten the hosts in their last six ma­tches in the sub-cont­inent.

India, looking to settle sc­­ores, would believe they have the advantage being in the familiar climes of home. More so after they lost three ODIs in England.

Both sides are without so­me of their key players. Ind­ia, in their first two ODIs, would have only four of their World Cup winning XI, most nursi­ng injuries, some rested and others dropped. Of the 15, three ha­ven’t debuted; four have featured in less than 10 ODIs, and only skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir and Suresh Raina have played more than 100 ODIs.

Likewise, England has a relatively inexperienced sq­uad; six of their 15 have played 10 or less ODI matches; only Kevin Pietersen and Ian Bell have more than 100 caps under their belt; skipper Alastair Cook himself has only 36 ODI matches to his credit. Noticeably, they are wi­thout some of their main men who tormented India — Stuart Broad, James Ande­rson and Chris Tremlett. Wi­thout Eoin Morgan, recovering from shoulder injury, the batting order doesn’t look threatening.

With youngsters comprising the backbone of both te­a­ms, one would assume the home-bred ones would hold a slight edge. Having already offered a glimpse of his tale­nt, Ajinkya Rahane could ce­m­ent his spot; so can Parthiv Patel and Manoj Tiwary. It will be interesting to see how the young pace­rs perform. Varun Aaron is quick, Umesh Yadav penet­rative and Sreenath Aravind accurate. India will be happy if at least one of them cashes in.

Ditto for England, and op­portunities will be prese­nted to rookies like Jonny Ba­i­rstow, Stuart Meaker, Scott Bo­rthwick, Jade Dernbach, Chris Woakes and Steven Fi­nn in conditions unfamiliar to them. Only Pietersen, Ravi Bopara, Cook, Samit Patel and Graeme Swann were part of the 2009 touring party. It would be a litmus test for the young English bowlers.

On a bigger perspective, this would be the first series to implement the new rules — separate news balls from both ends, use of powerplays between the 16th and 40th over and the abolition of runners. The last time these sides met for an ODI in India, it produced a thriller with both sides tied at 338. If the series runs in a similar vein, it will be an exciting one.