CHENNAI: Most non-IPL sid­es largely stand the threat to sneak unnoticed, unless they progress to more relevant stages. But New South Wales Blues and Cape Cobras, who square off on Saturday in the Champions League opener in the city, are sides equipped to last the tournament, the former more so having already accounted for the 2009 edition.

This occasion though, the Blues are bereft of three players whose contributions were vital to their cause. But the absence of Brett Lee, Doug Bollinger and Brad Haddin has dented but not demoralised the bunch, eleven of whom have donned the national flannels. Corner-stoned by skipper Simon Katich, powered by aggressors David Warner and Shane Watson, the Blues have a flaringly multi-dimensional batting core. Ben Rohrer, Steve Smith and Steven O’Keefe shore up the middle order and wicket-keeper Daniel Smith lends the spark underneath.

Apart from all-rounders — Smith, O’Keefe and Moises Henriques — cushioning their balance, their fledging speedsters Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, shepherded by the experienced Stuart Clark, allows them options on the pace-bowling front. Off-spinner Nathan Hauritz, discarded for the Sri Lanka tour, leads the spin attack.

Relatively, their bowling looks inexperienced, notwithstanding Australia discards Clark and Hauritz.

Cape Cobra’s quandary is similar, as to the support Dale Steyn and Robin Peterson are provided with. Charl Langeveldt is vulnerable to bouts of waywardness. Rory Klienveldt and Jonathan Louw would have to toil the taxing conditions, which they are unaccustomed to. Hence, much hinges on the support left-arm spinner Robin Peterson musters from the support cast of JP Duminy and Justin Ontong.

Their batting, featuring Herschelle Gibbs, Justin Kemp, Duminy, isn’t to be trifled with, and is bolstered by Owais Shah’s addition. Richard Levi, as would his strike rate of 133.38 signifies, is a clean-hitter.