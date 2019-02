Agencies By

India were dismissed for 438 in their first innings on the stroke of the tea interval on the second day of the opening test against New Zealand in Hyderabad Friday.

Cheteshwar Pujara touched 150, while Mahendra Singh Dhoni notched up a half-century as India continued to dominate against New Zealand, piling up 371 for five in their first innings at lunch on the second day of their opening Test here today.