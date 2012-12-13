Facing flak for the back-to-back defeats in the home series against England, India captain MS Dhoni on Wednesday found himself at the centre of more controversies. Even as the VCA Stadium in Jamtha was abuzz with excitement after a website reported that Dhoni had registered a complaint with the BCCI on opener Gautam Gambhir putting self above team interests, he also had to contend with Mohinder Amarnath’s allegations.

But sources close to the team denied that Dhoni sent a report criticising Gambhir. “These are all just rumours. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with the relations between Indian players. We’re all very happy and keen to win the next match. Dhoni is constantly talking to all players, including the support staff, to get the team back on the right track again,” sources told TNIE.

Even as the ‘news’ of the Dhoni-Gambhir tussle was spreading, the skipper was seen engaging his one-time deputy in a long discussion, with Gambhir yet to remove his pads after a nets session monitored closely by coach Duncan Fletcher. Later, Dhoni went on to lavish praise on the gutsy, but struggling, opener during the pre-match press conference.

“The best thing I like about him (Gambhir) is that he is an aggressive character,” Dhoni said. “I always talk about it. I have played with him a lot. If you see the last few games, he has batted really well, he has taken his time. There’s a lot of improvement in his batting. I feel whenever he is aggressive... by aggressive, I don’t mean stepping out and hitting the ball, it’s more about being positive even when defending a ball, he is good. This is a big game, he is a big-game player. He can transform starts into a big innings.”

BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale was unavailable for comment. Reports earlier in the day, quoting an anonymous squad member, said that Dhoni was miffed by Gambhir’s efforts to save his own place rather than help the team in its desperate fight to regain lost ground and had complained to the higher-ups on the issue.